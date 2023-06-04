Late MEC Makgoe’s babymama and widow square off over estate

A titanic legal battle is looming between the widow of the late Free State education MEC Tate Makgoe and his babymama.

Sunday World can exclusively reveal that Makgoe’s baby-mama, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has approached her lawyers to contact Makgoe’s widow, Ivy Makgoe, to disclose the name of the person appointed as the executor of his deceased estate so she can claim maintenance for her two little children.

But Ivy has refused and this resulted in the babymama instructing her lawyers to seek legal recourse.

A source, who did not want to be named for fear of victimisation, said Makgoe’s twins, whom he sired out of wedlock about six years ago, have not been receiving maintenance since his untimely death about three months ago.

The babymama, who is unemployed, had been receiving papgeld for her tykes from Makgoe, who tragically died in a horrific car accident when a black BMW sedan collided with cows near Bloemfontein in February this year.

The deep throat said after his untimely death, Makgoe’s widow asked the babymama to attend the ANC heavyweight’s funeral with the children so they could pay their last homage.

The babymama, who lives with the children burnt the rubber to the Free State with the babes to pay their last respects.

She returned to the City of Gold hoping that the politician’s wife would shed more light on the maintenance of the children and the estate, which is said to be worth millions of rands.

“When she did not hear any-thing from Ivy, she contacted her lawyers and gave them instructions to ask her to reveal the identity of the executor of the estate so she could claim maintenance for her children,” said the mole.

When the lawyers enquired, alleged the informant, Ivy had already convened a family meeting where Makgoe’s will was supposed to be openly read.

“Ivy got pissed off when the lawyers asked her for this information and immediately cancelled the meeting and postponed the reading of the will by six months,” said the tipster.

Ivy said the babymama was too forward and wanted the money from the estate for her personal gratification and selfish ends.

“This is not true because all she wanted was maintenance for money to buy food for these poor souls and nothing else. This poor woman has gone through a lot, she doesn’t deserve this bad treatment from Ivy.

“Especially because Ivy knows that it is not about her but these two children who are part of the legacy Tate has left behind,” said the source.

The tipster said after cancelling the meeting, Ivy sent a local businessman to tell the babymama to go look for a job to support her children and stop sending lawyers to enquire about the estate.

“ She has now decided to go to court ,” said the source.

The babymama said she was too distraught to comment. “I have no comment about this matter at the moment please speak to my lawyer,” she said.