Latest report reveals one in three domestic workers still underpaid

Though domestic workers remain the backbone of many South African households, a recent study by home service company Sweepsouth has found that 39% of the workers earn below the national minimum wage.

The research indicates that the domestic workers earn an estimated R3 635, nearly R900 short of the R4 500 needed for basic monthly expenses.

These findings were compiled for the Sweepsouth’s 2025 8th Annual Report on Domestic Worker Pay and Working Conditions.

The findings are based on responses from 5 039 domestic workers nationwide.

They state that 39% of domestic workers in South Africa are still earning below the national minimum wage, with earnings of R3 635.

Harsh reality of debt

The report states that 82% of these workers are breadwinners who support households with an average of four dependants.

This illustrates the challenges domestic workers face, with many households enjoying services they cannot afford.

It also demonstrates how rising food, housing, and transport expenses continue to outpace wages. This is partly due to the harsh reality of debt.

The cost for essential goods and services has risen significantly. Housing costs have reportedly increased by 11% and food prices by 8%.

The report highlights how, for the average domestic worker, the monthly shortfall between income and essential expenses now sits at nearly R900.

This leaves no room for long-term or short-term savings, investments, emergencies, or education funds.

Workplace abuse

The study also shows that 86% of the domestic workers wish to further their education, 33% are deep in debt, 20% have experienced some form of workplace abuse, and 16% report issues related to mental health.

“These findings paint a stark picture of economic vulnerability,” said Lourandi Kriel, the CEO of Sweepsouth.

“Even those working full-time, sometimes seven days a week, are trapped in a deficit between income and basic survival costs,” said Kriel.

“Unless we address wage gaps, abuse, and barriers to skills growth, this cycle of hardship will continue to repeat itself.”

Beyond the finances, the underpaid domestic workers spend more than an hour each way commuting to work, leaving very little family time.

Their work also involves long hours with limited social contact.

