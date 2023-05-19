Launch of multimillion-rand clinic imminent after long delays

The multimillion-rand Randfontein Community Health Centre has proven to be a disastrous project after five years of construction and several launch postponements allegedly due to lack of budget.

The 28-bed clinic in Mohlakeng, west of Johannesburg was initially expected to be launched in October 2020, according to Victor Moreirane, spokesperson for the Department of Infrastructure Development.

The launch of the clinic has now been move to next month.

During a visit on Thursday, Sunday World noticed that the building’s infrastructure remains incomplete and still needs painting, fencing, plumbing, and paving.

Moreirane said R118-million more is still needed to complete the project, which has already cost a whopping R184-million, noting that the delay in construction was largely due to cash-flow hiccups caused by several factors including the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added that the extension of time was also needed for a construction work permit and healthcare technology equipment specification, stating that the clinic was also hit hard when fire broke out and destroyed part of the building.

Moreirane explained: “Cash-flow problems have prevented the completion, and although the structure is complete and sound, the internal services and finishes are under way.

“This includes all the healthcare technology equipment that is required to run a fully operational facility but which can only be installed when the building itself is complete. The erection of external canopies to entrances is under way.

“The contractor is confident that, if they can overcome the cash-flow problems, they can complete [the project] by June 2023.”

After five years of on-and-off construction and launch postponements, Moreirane said the structure was still intact but plaster cracks had shown and were repaired, sealed and painted.

The clinic is a catchment to West Rand areas including Bekkersdal, Mohlakeng and Toekomsrus and is meant to assist the nearest Leratong Hospital with emergency services.

