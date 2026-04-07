Law enforcement helicopter crew located after going missing in the Kruger

A helicopter that went missing during a law enforcement investigation on Monday has been located, with all four occupants found safe after spending the night in Kruger National Park’s remote bush area in Mpumalanga.

The group, comprising a pilot, two South African Police Service (SAPS) investigators, and an environmental crime investigator, had landed safely but became disoriented in dense bush and were unable to find the aircraft again.

They remained in the area overnight until they were spotted on Tuesday morning by a search team and rescued using a SANPARKS helicopter.

All occupants have been confirmed to be in good condition.

‘Bush kept chopper stuck’

Providing details, Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said it is the bush that kept the chopper stuck.

“The chopper disappeared on Monday, during an investigation after a report was brought to the attention of law enforcers that there was a carcass that was discovered, hence the probe to find out the circumstances thereof.”

The aircraft, which was on a routine operation, had on board a pilot and two SAPS investigators as well as an environmental crime investigator.

Efforts to establish communication with the helicopter crew yielded no results due to poor signal and it is suspected that the chopper could have been flying low. All attempts to reach them via their cellphones and other means were unsuccessful.

Intensive overnight search

In response to the situation, another helicopter equipped with night vision capabilities, alongside drones, was swiftly deployed to assist in the search efforts.

However, due to poor weather conditions, the helicopter had to be withdrawn however, the drones continued their search throughout the night.

Communication with the crew was lost during the operation, triggering a coordinated search effort involving aerial support and drones.

ALSO READ: Pilot survives firefighting helicopter crash in Western Cape

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content