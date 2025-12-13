Law enforcement intensifies operations for festive season

At least 800 National Road Traffic Law-Enforcement Officers, supported by various other law enforcement agencies, will be deployed throughout the festive season to monitor compliance with traffic regulations and maintain safety.

“We began the law enforcement operations in November at an intensified pace. It’s been a year-long campaign, and we have increased our efforts in November and December. And we will continue doing so through to the end of January,” Deputy Minister of Transport Mkhuleko Hlengwa said on Friday.

He was addressing members of the media during a law enforcement operation and festive season road safety activation along the Mooi River Toll Plaza on the N3. This was part of a campaign to educate the public on road safety. And the focus is on behaviour change, enhanced law enforcement and 24-hour patrols in high-risk areas.

Priority routes identified

The Department of Transport has identified priority routes that include N1, N2, N3, N4, N17. The notorious secondary roads such as the Moloto Road are also on the list.

“We are here on the N3, which will remain one of our primary focus areas throughout the festive season. This as part of the top 20 priority routes identified across the country.

“Truck drivers are often reckless and irresponsible in how they navigate traffic and manage the flow of movement towards Durban and back. We will be engaging with the Trucking Association next week. This in order to… develop joint messaging and improve interactions with truck drivers,” the Deputy Minister said.

The 365-day campaign is based on evidence gathered throughout the year. It shows that human error accounts for nine out of 10 accidents.

The law enforcement operations will also focus on bridges and weigh-in-motion assessments for all vehicles. This aims to prevent overloading and to ensure that trucks and public transport vehicles — including buses and taxis — do not travel long distances without inspection.

Drivers urged to obey rules

“Our message remains the same. We are asking drivers: please do not drink and drive. Please do not drink and walk or jaywalk.

“Forty-eight percent of our fatalities in the country are pedestrians. We remain deeply concerned about fatigue on the roads, especially during this period of long-distance travel. We urge motorists to rest every 200 kilometres or every two hours,” he said.

The department has established provincial operations across provinces and municipalities. This is part of an overall approach to share and pool resources for maximum consequence management.

“We are working with civil society and the private sector as part of a joint national operation for road safety,” he said.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has reported that in the first nine days of December, 213 fatal crashes were recorded, resulting in 249 fatalities.

Decline in fatalities this year

This accounts for a 30% decline for both fatal crashes and fatalities compared to the same period in 2024.

For the period ended 30 November 2025, preliminary reports show crashes at 8, 613 and the corresponding number of fatalities at 10, 089.

This is an improvement in comparison to the prior year. Fatal crashes for the period were 9 288 and fatalities were 10, 878, this is a reduction of 7.3%.

SAnews.gov.za

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content