Lawmakers know about challenges facing industry – SABC official

Lala Tuku, the SABC group head of content for video, has wished fellow actors and creatives a happy Human Rights Day.

Speaking to Sunday World this week, Tuku, who is also an actress and production executive, said the creative industry works tirelessly to bring stories that resonate with people’s experiences.

“Stories, like any form of art, have the ability to change minds and perceptions. The work that we do is so important and there is a lot going on in the industry,” Tuku said.

“There are still policies that need to be amended in terms of making sure that this is a viable industry.”

Viable and equitable industry

She added that as people in government work closely with policymakers, they know the challenges facing the industry and are passionate about it.

Very soon, Tuku said, they will make it a viable and equitable industry.

“As the SABC, we rebroadcast content, which means there is a repeat of usage of content,” she said.

“We are currently undergoing a process where we want to engage industry and look at what does it really means.

“The SABC has the right to broadcast content that they had commissioned but equally so it is important to make sure that the industry is remunerated correctly.

“There are some robust conversations and we want to be part of those conversations because we take them as business partners and valuable stakeholders.”

Road to general elections

This year marks 30 years of freedom and the SABC will introduce certain programmes as the nation embarks on the road to May 29 general elections.

“It is quiet a big year for the country and for us as a broadcaster, so we are going to be very intentional about the messaging that we showcase.

“We are also not blind to the fact that youth are not that interested in politics, so we have to speak truth to the youth by trying to resonate with them.”

