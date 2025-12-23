Laws flouted, 20 die, as initiation season turns deadly in Eastern Cape

The deaths of 20 young men in the Eastern Cape’s summer initiation season have reignited concerns over the safety of traditional circumcision, with seven of the fatalities linked to illegal procedures.

According to MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Zolile Williams, the circumcision season officially began on November 14, 2025. Many families have celebrated the safe return of their sons from initiation schools. However, others have been plunged into grief.

Williams said the government is deeply saddened by the loss of life.

“On behalf of the government, I wish to express my deepest condolences to the families of the boys who lost their lives,” said Williams.

Fatalities amid state interventions

“Indeed, we bemoan the untimely death of these boys. Especially at the hands of those who had to guide them through one of the most sacred journeys of their lives.”

Of the 20 deaths recorded so far, 13 initiates were legally circumcised. Seven underwent illegal circumcision.

Williams further revealed that the OR Tambo District recorded the highest number of deaths with seven fatalities. This was followed by the Amathole District with five deaths.

Despite extensive preparations ahead of the season, the province continued to experience fatalities.

Williams said 34, 823 boys underwent pre-medical examinations before entering initiation schools. And traditional surgeons (iingcibi) and attendants (amakhankatha) received training aimed at achieving a death- and injury-free season. The Provincial Initiation Task Team (PITT) had declared the province ready for the summer initiation period.

Illegal procedures remain a concern

Illegal circumcisions remain a major threat.

“To date, 421 boys have been circumcised illegally. This is undermining government efforts to ensure compliance with the Customary Initiation Act of 2021 and the Eastern Cape Customary Male Initiation Practice Act of 2016.”

Williams confirmed that the health impact has been severe. A total of 187 initiates are currently hospitalised. And 3, 827 were treated on site. There has been one amputation recorded since the start of the season.

The growing death toll has reignited public debate around introducing medical circumcision as an alternative. While acknowledging these calls, Williams stressed the need to balance safety with cultural preservation.

“We recognise that the call is about saving lives of young boys,” he said.

“As government, we will continue tackling this challenge with all stakeholders. We will be working collectively in the interest of protecting lives, while also preserving our values and traditions.”

Police arrest 41 surgeons, nurses

Law enforcement agencies have also stepped in. Since the beginning of the season, the South African Police Service has opened 51 cases. These include one murder case and 41 arrests, among them traditional surgeons and nurses.

Williams said the government was relying on the criminal justice system to ensure accountability and deterrence. He urged parents and communities to remain vigilant. To particularly support single female-headed households and acting swiftly when complications arise.

Despite the tragedy, Williams acknowledged that many initiation schools continue to operate safely and responsibly.

“These centres must serve as a model of how traditional male circumcision can be practised and protected in modern-day society,” he said.

