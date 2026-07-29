Lawyer for ‘Cat’ Matlala’s co-accused withdraws, citing finances

The lawyer representing Nthabiseng Nzama, the fifth accused in the murder trial linked to alleged drug kingpin and controversial tender tycoon Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, has withdrawn from the case due to a lack of financial instructions from Nzama.

Judge Cassim Moosa revealed the development in the Johannesburg High Court on Wednesday.

Advocate Nardus Grové, who already represents Nzama’s father and co-accused, Tiego Mabusela, has since taken over her defence.

“Do you now confirm that Mr Grové has now been instructed to take over your defence and will be now representing you during the course of this trial?” asked Moosa.

“Yes, I confirm,” Nzama responded.

Nzama’s application to be excused from parts of the trial unsuccessful

The change in legal representation comes after Nzama unsuccessfully applied to be excused from attending parts of the trial in which evidence unrelated to the charges against her is being presented.

In an affidavit before the court, Nzama said she is a student and argued that attending court daily while evidence unrelated to her case is heard places an unnecessary burden on her education without advancing the interests of justice.

She stated that her legal representative would continue attending proceedings on her behalf and that she was only seeking to be excused during portions of the trial that do not concern the charges she faces.

Before withdrawing, Chauke argued that his client faces only three charges and that the state had not yet reached the stage of calling witnesses relevant to those counts.

Meanwhile, Hlawu Maluleke, the attorney for both Vusimuzi Matlala and his wife, Tsakani Matlala, informed the court that he had another commitment on Wednesday, with Grové standing in for him and confirmed that they were aware of the arrangement.

Matlala is currently standing trial in connection with three alleged attempted assassinations that prosecutors claim took place between August 2022 and January 2024. The alleged targets include his former partner, influencer Tebogo Thobejane, businessman Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni, and music producer Seunkie “DJ Vettys” Mokubung.

In the Gauteng High Court attempted murder trial, Matlala is standing trial alongside four co-accused.

Tsakani is charged as an alleged accessory after the fact to attempted murder and has pleaded not guilty, while Musa Kekana is allegedly one of the hitmen involved in the alleged plots.

Mabusela is another alleged hitman accused in the case. He has pleaded not guilty to charges including conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and money laundering-related offences. Meanwhile, Nzama faces three money laundering charges and is accused of allegedly facilitating payments connected to the alleged murder plots. She has also pleaded not guilty.

ALSO READ: ‘He coughed blood’: Court hears about arrest of hitman linked to Cat Matlala

Subscribe To Our Newsletter