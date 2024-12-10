Lawyer in Meyiwa trial Thulani Mngomezulu has died

Thulani Mngomezulu, the attorney for one of the defendants in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, has passed away.

Mngomezulu passed away on Tuesday morning after suffering from an undisclosed illness.

He had been involved in the case since October 2023, when it was tried in a trial within a trial at the Pretoria High Court.

A family spokesperson, Dumisile Mngomezulu, confirmed the death following weeks of the legal eagle watching the court proceedings online because of illness.

“It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and son,” said Dumisile.

“We confirm his untimely passing in the early hours of 10th December 2024 at Thelle Moroerane Hospital in Vosloorus [east of Johannesburg].

“In this time of grief, we ask for your compassion, space, and time to congregate as a family to decide on the upcoming days.

“We thank you for your love and support in advance and ask that you continue to keep us in your prayers.”

Sick leave

Mngomezulu has been reportedly ill for some time and has had court proceedings halted due to ill health.

As a sign of his poor health, he has been wearing a face mask to court since October. He then consulted a doctor and was booked off for more than half a week.

These details were revealed by the state prosecutor, George Baloyi, who detailed that Mngomezulu needed sick leave for October 22 to October 25.

“I am writing to respectfully request for Mr Mngomezulu to be excused from court between October 22 and October 25, 2024. Unfortunately, he is unable to attend court due to a serious illness,” said Baloyi, reading the letter.

Baloyi further said Mngomezulu’s team submitted a medical certificate that confirmed that he was examined by a doctor.

Mngomezulu’s health took a knock at the time when the lead investigator was to continue his testimony.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content