Lawyer representing ‘killer’ of Madlanga witness wants bail application heard soon

The legal team representing Matiphandile Sotheni has informed the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court of its intention to bring a bail application when the accused returns to court.

The matter had previously been postponed to May to allow for a formal bail application.

But Sotheni’s new lawyer, Nthabiseng Mohomane, said that the date set is too far away and makes the application seem less urgent.

Sotheni is facing six charges, including murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The charges stem from the murder of Marius van der Merwe, who gave evidence to the Madlanga commission of inquiry under the name Witness D.

“Upon receiving instructions, it is the attitude of the defence that the date is far and takes away the sense of urgency when it comes to the importance of a bail application,” Mohomane told the court.

Sotheni pleads innocence

It is alleged that Sotheni tracked down Van der Merwe and shot him outside his home in December last year.

The former SA Police Service special task force member was arrested in Johannesburg on March 14, 2026.

Sotheni had always said he was innocent and had nothing to do with the crime.

He also told the court that he didn’t know the lawyer who was representing him because it was the first time he had seen him and no statement had been taken from him.

He expressed a desire to give his version of events under oath immediately and complained that postponing the case was delaying the matter.

He told the court he was being dragged through the mud and denied the allegations. The case has been postponed to April 24 for a formal bail application.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: Police arrest suspect for Madlanga Inquiry Witness D murder

Brown Mogotsi promises to bring sick note after failing to appear at Madlanga commission

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content