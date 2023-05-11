Leaked audio of Nzimande to blame for suspension of officials

Two officials in the Department of Higher Education, Science and Technology have been suspended in connection with a leaked audio in which Minister Blade Nzimande is complaining about his deputy Buti Manamela being given priority over him.

The department made the announcement on its website on Wednesday that the two officials, who are based at its headquarters in Pretoria, have been placed on precautionary suspension following internal investigations into the leaking of the audio.

Sunday World has established that the suspended officials are a junior staff member, a communications officer, and a junior manager, an acting assistant director.

The department’s spokesperson in the matter, acting chief-director for corporate communication Lucky Masuku, said he cannot provide more information because investigations are continuing.

“The matter has also been reported to the SAPS [SA Police Service],” said Masuku.

In the audio, which was leaked to the public in April, Nzimande can be heard complaining that the department does not give him coverage through its media platforms.

“I’m never covered live by the DHET [Department of Higher Education and Training] wall and yet I’m the chief spokesperson of both the department of science and innovation, and the department of higher educational and training,” he said.

“In many instances, I’m speaking there, the DM [deputy minister Buti Manamela] is speaking there … [the communication department] is covering the DM. In essence what the communication department is doing is causing tension between myself and the DM, and deliberately so,” he said.

“I want to know why, because it is a continuation of something that happens all the time, he said. “It can’t be somebody’s choice to decide whether I can show or not show the minister.

“I’m worried that this thing will pitch myself against the DM, and even against yourselves.”

From the audio it is clear that the department’s director-general Nkosinathi Sishi and Masuku are part of the meeting, because Nzimande mentions them by name and designation.

In a statement, the department said: “The director-general of the Department of Higher Education and Training Dr Nkosinathi Sishi has cautioned officials against wrongdoing, to act responsibly in their line of work and to familiarise themselves with the code of ethical conduct in government.

“The code of conduct for public servants demands of government employees to not use or disclose any official information for personal gain or the gain of others.

“It is against this background that the department has acted swiftly and continues with its internal investigations while the two officials remain on suspension. The matter is also with the South African Police Service for further investigations.”

