Learners ill due to unhygienic toilets, water cuts

Hundreds of pupils from schools in Nketoana in Free State are forced to endure horrifying unhygienic conditions that have led to some contracting urinary tract infections due to constant municipal water cuts.

The affected schools include Kgotso Uxolo Secondary School, Petsana Primary School, Phinduzame Primary School, and Leifo Iziko Secondary School.

Betty Pieter, a parent to two children at Kgotso Uxolo Secondary School, said her daughter developed sores on her private parts after using the dirty toilets.

