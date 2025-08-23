Lebo M stands in solidarity with Minnie Dlamini against MacG

Lebo M has voiced clear support for media personality Minnie Dlamini as she pursues legal action against MacGyver Mukwevho.

This women’s month, award-winning music composer and producer Lebo M stands with the TV presenter during this difficult time in her life and has involved his foundation.

Mukwevho is in hot water over derogatory comments he made about the mother of one.

He stated during the recording of his podcast that Dlamini cannot keep a man ”due to smelly genitals”.

“Bro, I’m telling you. There’s got to be something wrong with her,” Mukwevho said, before going on to be graphic.

He and co-host Sol Phendula laughed the matter as if it was a joke.

Phenduka has since been suspended from his presenting job at Kaya 959 as Dlamini pursues the matter legally.

Taking legal action

Dlamini is pursuing a R2.5 million lawsuit against the podcast network boss.

“I have watched in disbelief and deep pain as my name, body, and dignity were dragged through the mud of public discourse,” Dlamini said.

Through her legal team, she is demanding R1 million towards herself for her tainted image and R1.5 million towards a women’s organisation.

In solidarity

Lebo M has through his foundation expressed support for Dlamini.

In a statement released by the foundation, the The Lion King music composer, condemns any type of GBV and abuse.

“This is not just Minnie’s fight it is SA’s fight,” the statement reads.

Lebo M added that too many women, mothers, sisters, and daughters live in fear due to the high cases of gender-based violence.

“We can no longer allow GBV to remain a private issue hidden behind closed doors,” he said.

“The courts must hear the voices of women, and as a nation, we must refuse to be silent.”

Other organisations such as Women For Change have come forward in support of Dlamini.

“We are deeply disturbed by the misogynistic and degrading remarks made by MacG on his podcast regarding Minnie Dlamini, the organisation said.

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Mmapaseka Steve Letsike, called MacG’s comments “vomitous utterances.”

“Ms. Dlamini’s [has] rights to freedom and security of the person, equality, and human dignity as enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa,” Letsike said.

