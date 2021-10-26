Lebo Sekgobela bags her first acting gig

Johannesburg- South Africa’s award-winning gospel singer, Lebo Sekgobela is spreading her wings to show off her other talents.

The Lion of Judah hitmaker has put the gospel industry on another level.

The song has over six million views on Youtube.

In 2016, she won the Best Female Artist at the SABC Crown Gospel Music Awards. She was also nominated for Best Contemporary Faith Music Album and Best Traditional Faith Music Album at the South African Music Awards in 2019 for her album Umusa

Her hard work has been reflected by how well her songs are doing.

One of her hits, UMelusi from her By His Grace album performed well, it was played on both television and radio.

One of her hit songs, uMusa became one of the hits in 2018.

She will make her debut in a faith series called ‘Grace’

Thank you so much Phil. We truly appreciate you and all that you do. 🙏♥️ https://t.co/eOAEREfxPb — Lebo_sekgobela (@SekgobelaLebo) October 25, 2021

Ow a big congratulations to her 🔥🔥👏👏👏 — Nelisiwe Masango (@Nelisiwe_music) October 25, 2021

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Anelisa Sibanda