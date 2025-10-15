Legal fight erupts over control of historic area housing graves of Zulu kings

A bitter legal fight has erupted in the Zulu kingdom over control of the heritage-rich piece of land of Babanango near Ulundi, which is home to the graves of ancient Zulu kings like Jama, the father of Princess Mkabayi, and King Senzangakhona, the father of King Shaka.

The fight over the control of the land has seen one of the parties roping in top Vryheid lawyers to fight their cause.

Controlling the land comes with significant influence and status within the revered traditional structures of the Zulu kingdom. In the past, the land was controlled by the Ntombela clan.

Provincial cabinet triggered saga

It all started when, in August this year, the provincial cabinet, in a statement, announced the recognition of the Ntombela clan as the overseers (Iso LeSilo) of the area on behalf of the Zulu King, Misuzulu KaZwelithini. This was in an apparent bid to restore the Ntombela clan as the rightful custodian of the land. However, that rubbed the others the wrong way.

The unilateral recognition prompted Inkosi Bhungelisha Eric Buthelezi to protest. He said the King had already installed him as the overseer of the area. According to him, that happened in October 2024. And his appointment was publicly announced by the former traditional prime minister of the Zulu nation, Reverend Thulasziwe Buthelezi. The latter is also serving as the MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA).

Inkosi Buthelezi claims that he was appointed to replace the late Mbangiseni Mbuyisa, who passed away in March 2023. And he occupied the position following his appointment by the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, the father of King Misuzulu.

Inkosi Buthelezi has now instructed his lawyer Cox and Vennote Partners to challenge the provincial cabinet’s decision.

Buthelezi issues ultimatum

In the letter, Inkosi Buthelezi warned Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli that if the decision to appoint the Ntombelas is not rescinded, he will seek a judicial review.

“Apparently, and notwithstanding having knowledge of the appointment of the Iso leSilo, iNkosi Buthelezi, by his Majesty the King, you apparently, on or about the 6th of August 2025, caused a Cabinet resolution to be passed appointing 36 induna from various districts. Izinduna ZakwaNtombela, from the Nobamba Community Authority and Jama Traditional Community. Said actions are illegal and reviewable,” the lawyers said in the letter.

An almost similar letter was penned to KZN CoGTA and he said the Ntombelas did not attend a meeting in Ulundi to inform them that the land will now be overseen by the Buthelezis.

“On 9 June 2025, the Deputy DG: Traditional Affairs, Mr (Ndoda) Biyela, attended a meeting at Ulundi with the Traditional Council of the Nobamba. The Ntombela (the Lukhwazi) representatives were invited but failed to attend. At such meeting, Mr Biyela expressly indicated that Mr B. E. Buthelezi is the legitimate and lawfully appointed Iso leSilo of the Nobamba. And that the formalities for his recognition as such were to be immediately implemented,” reads the letter.

Inkosi seeks king’s backing

In another letter, Inkosi Buthelezi, through his legal team, asked the private office of King Misuzulu to confirm that he was indeed appointed to look after the area.

Spokesperson of the provincial government, Bongani Gina, confirmed receipt of the legal letters. He said they will attend to them.

“Yes, the Department (Office of the Premier) is aware of the legal challenge. And it will respond accordingly,” Gina told Sunday World.

Inkosi Buthelezi also confirmed that he has instructed his legal team to fight the matter on his behalf.

