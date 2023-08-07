Legal practitioner in the dock for ‘killing, burning’ lover inside car

Legal practitioner Thubelihle Sbonakaliso Mpisi was remanded in custody when he made a brief appearance in the Alexandra magistrate’s court on Monday.

The case was postponed to August 14 to allow Mpisi’s new lawyer to prepare after the accused previous attorney, Frans Mashele, decided to withdraw from the case.

“I am withdrawing from the case because of a conflict of interest,” Mashele told Sunday World before the court proceedings got under way on Monday.

Mpisi first appeared in court on July 31 on allegations of killing and burning his 27-year-old girlfriend, Mahlako Malebo Rabalao, inside her vehicle in March.

The case was then postponed to August 7 for a bail application.

Speaking to Sunday World outside court, a source close to Mpisi and the deceased could not hold the tears back as she spoke about her friendship with the accused and deceased.

“I am a friend to both of them. I was introduced to the late Mahlako by Thubelihle, who is a friend of mine,” said the source, who refused to be identified.

“I am torn apart as I loved Mahlako as much as I love Thubelihle. I will leave everything in the hands of the law to take its course.

“I have no idea as to what might have transpired before her death. My heart goes out to their three-year-old son and both families.”

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it plans to oppose bail when Mpisi returns to court next week, unless something else is brought before the court.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana said: “The allegations emanate from a case that was investigated by the police in relation to the discovery of remains of Mahlako Malebo Rabalao inside her burnt vehicle.

“SAPS [SA Police Service] received a call about a burning car in Midrand, and on arrival they found human remains on the front seat of the vehicle.

“The remains were later confirmed to be those of Rabalao.”

Mpisi, 30, was arrested in KwaZulu-Natal on July 28 after a warrant for his arrest was issued on July 19.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.