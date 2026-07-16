Legendary actor Seputla Sebogodi dies

South Africa has lost one of its most celebrated performers following the death of veteran actor and theatre stalwart Seputla Sebogodi, whose distinguished career spanned more than five decades.

His family confirmed in a statement on Thursday that Sebogodi passed away on the evening of July 15 after complications related to diabetes.

“The immediate family of Seputla Sebogodi confirms, with profound sadness, his passing on the evening of 15 July 2026 following complications related to diabetes.”

The family has asked for privacy as they mourn the loss of a man whose contribution to South African theatre and television has left an indelible mark on generations of audiences.

Extraordinary career

Widely regarded as one of the country’s finest actors, Sebogodi built an extraordinary career that stretched across stage and screen. He captivated audiences with memorable performances in television productions including Generations, Suburban Bliss, Bophelo ke Semphego, Redemption and, most recently, Scandal!

His influence extended far beyond television. A revered stage actor, Sebogodi appeared in acclaimed productions such as Big Dada, Waiting for Godot, The Rivonia Trial, Once a Pirate and Mooi Street Moves, earning widespread respect for his commanding presence and dedication to the craft.

Paying tribute to his legacy, the family said: “Seputla Sebogodi leaves behind an extraordinary legacy in South African theatre and television.”

They added: “His legacy will live on through his remarkable body of work and the many lives he touched.”

Sebogodi’s death comes just days after he publicly dismissed rumours that he had fallen on hard times after a photograph of him circulated on social media. The veteran actor clarified that the image had been taken on a film set and criticised the false claims about his wellbeing.

Tributes are expected to pour in from across the entertainment industry as colleagues, friends and fans honour a performer whose career helped shape South Africa’s television and theatre landscape for more than half a century.

The Sebogodi family said details regarding his memorial and funeral service will be announced in due course.

This story has been updated