Legendary jazz maestro Abdullah Ibrahim dies

International jazz icon Abdul Ibrahim, born Adolph Johannes Brand, has died aged 91.
It has been reported that the globally renowned pianist and composer died in Germany following a short illness surrounded by his family.
According to news publication IOL, the death was confirmed by family.
Born in Kensington, Cape Town, in 1934, Ibrahim rose to become a globally renowned pianist and composer, enjoying a career spanning more than 70 years.
He has produced classics like Chisa, The Wedding and Whoza Mtwana, among others.
This is a devoloping story.
- International jazz icon Abdul Ibrahim, born Adolph Johannes Brand, has died at age 91.
- He passed away in Germany after a short illness, surrounded by family.
- The death was confirmed by his family, according to IOL news.
- Ibrahim was born in Kensington, Cape Town, in 1934 and had a career spanning over 70 years.
- He produced renowned jazz classics such as Chisa, The Wedding, and Whoza Mtwana.