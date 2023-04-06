Legendary rugby coach Ian McIntosh loses battle to cancer

Former Springboks and legendary Sharks coach Ian McIntosh has died. McIntosh, 84, had been diagnosed with cancer and passed away in the Umhlanga hospital on Wednesday.

Born in Zimbabwe, McIntosh steered Natal, later known the Sharks, to their famous 1990 Currie Cup final triumph against the Bulls in their centenary year.

He won the Currie Cup four times and had coached the Springboks from 1993 to 1994.

Soon after news of his death was announced, tributes started streaming from the teams he worked closely with.

The Sharks wrote on their official Twitter page: “Mr Mac, as he was affectionately known, was our most successful coach in the history of Sharks rugby and led us into the professional era. He was until the end a true ambassador of the black and white jersey.

“Thank you, Mr Mac, for everything you’ve done for our beautiful game. Your contribution can never be summed up in a few words and is eternal.”

Thank you Mr Mac for everything you’ve done for our beautiful game. Your contribution can never be summed up in a few words and is eternal.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to your wife Rona, your children, grandchildren and the entire MacIntosh family. — The Sharks (@SharksRugby) April 5, 2023

Rugby officials also sent their condolences. Peter de Villiers tweeted: “You will be missed Mac, rugby became poorer this morning.”

The saddest news to wake up to this morning with the passing of Ian McIntosh. A legendary coach for the @Springboks and @SharksRugby who was part of, and will continue to be part of the rugby fabric in this country. You’ll be sadly missed Mac, Rugby became poorer this morning. pic.twitter.com/SF3iCH9orr — Peter de Villiers (@CoachPdV) April 5, 2023

McIntosh coached the Springboks in 2 Test matches. He also guided the Sharks to four famous Currie Cup titles in the 1990s and was on the losing end in two Super Rugby finals with the franchise.

He is considered a legend of the game in Durban and KwaZulu-Natal, where he coached the Sharks in the 1980s and 1990s.

Springboks 1995 World Cup-winning lock Kobus Wiese tweeted: “Ian McIntosh has passed away, a truly sad day.

“Few men have left such an impact through the great game of rugby on so many lives. His passion and commitment to the game was legendary.

“Mooi loop uncle, may you rest in peace.”

Ian Mcintosh has passed away, a truly sad day🙏Fewer men has left such an impact through the great game of rugby on so many lives. His passion and commitment to the game was legendary. Mooi loop Uncle, may you rest on Peace🙏🙏🙏 — Kobus Wiese (@4KobusWiese) April 5, 2023

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author