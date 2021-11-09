Legendary saxophonist Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse: ‘Been there, done that and still blowing’

Johannesburg – When Sipho Mabuse earned his name “Hotstix” as an eight-year-old playing drum, he did not know that it would stick and become part of a music career that spans over 50 years.

The internationally acclaimed muso recently turned 70 and celebrated the milestone with family, friends, and colleagues in the music industry at an intimate party at the Modish 1947 on Vilakazi Street in Soweto.

In an interview with Sunday World, Mabuse took us through his journey to 70, sharing the biggest highlights and nadir of his career.

“Being my age now is very exciting because I get to look back at the things I have done in my youth. I want generations to keep my name on their lips, while I also continue being the best that I am,” said Mabuse, who was raised in Orlando West, Soweto.

He said his music career took shape when he met new schoolmates who had to perform at a gig but had no drummer. He said though he was not yet a professional drummer, he offered his raw skills.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hotstix (@hotstixmabuse)

It was the beginning of a music career that led to the establishment of the band – The Beaters – in 1968. The success of the group led to a name change, Harari, a name that would serve as a voice to blacks during the apartheid era.

“I didn’t know that I would do great in music because I aspired to be an academic. My house back in the days used to be a home where professionals would share intellectual ideas and I loved that,” he said.

He said being part of The Beaters ignited his passion for music.

Harari was a huge success. The band travelled around the world performing afro-pop and jazz sound until its acrimonious split in the early 1980s, forcing Mabuse to venture into a solo music journey.

“The split was filled with tension, egos, understatement, and all things that I could not tolerate. I am a very curious musician and I could not stand what we were going through at that time.

“Mind you, the split happened at the time when our band was at its peak and making money. We had just signed with an international record label.

“The following year, I hit the studio and started making my own music.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hotstix (@hotstixmabuse)

“I wrote most of the songs that led to the band’s success, so I just felt that – even though the team I’m used to are not here – I’m going to do this anyway,” said Mabuse.

His solo career earnestly began in 1983 with the release of his album Set Me Free, which speaks of his detachment from the band.

He has released hit songs such as Jive Soweto, Burn Out, and Thaba Bosiu.

Mabuse does not only make headlines for his musical gift, as a 60-year-old, but he also returned to school to complete his matric.

He said he wanted to motivate the youth to appreciate education and understand the power they hold with education.

After passing matric, he enrolled to study anthropology at the University of South Africa, but he said his work schedule and trying to spend enough time with family meant his studies took a back seat.

“But the journey continues. I am not leaving the music industry or planning to spend less time with my family, but I believe that I will still get my qualification because I know I want this so bad,” he said.

Speaking of how much he values family, he recalled his heartache of missing out on his children’s milestones when he was touring overseas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hotstix (@hotstixmabuse)

“One time I left when my daughter, Naledi, was crawling and when she came with her mom to fetch me from the airport, she was running.

“That broke me. I knew then that I wanted to spend enough time with family and there must be a way to juggle it all.”

Mabuse has shared the stage with music heavyweights such as Hugh Masekela, Aretha Franklin, and Stevie Wonder.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Boitumelo Kgobotlo