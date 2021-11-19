Legendary sportscaster Robert Marawa returns to the airwaves

Johannesburg- Television and radio sportscaster Robert Marawa has been keeping his fans in suspense since he posted a hint that he will be returning to radio once again.

He took to Twitter to reveal that something is brewing in his career.

With all the unclear details as he posted, his fans on Twitter were thrilled to hear that he will be on the radio again, saying wherever he goes they’ll go.

Full details here at 09H00!!! 📻🤝🏽📻 — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) November 18, 2021

Marawa has since revealed that he will again have a simulcast show on two commercial radio stations.

Marawa Sports Worldwide (MSW) will now be airing on a KwaZulu-Natal based radio station, Vuma FM and Rise FM that is based in Johannesburg.

“Let’s meet on Monday on #ReactionMonday LIVE on Vuma Fm, Sowetan Live and Rise FM ,all three platforms at the same time from 17H30 to 19H00 Mon-Frid. #MSW returns exclusively for YOU!!!!,” he wrote.

The legend in the sportscasting field was yanked off the airwaves for a period of two years after he was fired by SABC in 2019 and, he said he had no intentions of going back to any of the SABC radio stations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Marawa (@robert_marawa)

Congratulatory messages to Marawa have been pouring in on social media.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter below:

You can also download any radio app listen via your phone 😂 — Emma 🇿🇦 (@Emma_Tsebe) November 19, 2021

Did you just say you back on Radio? Wow. Indeed you camt keep a GOOD PERSON DOWN!!! COGTRATS MAN. Welcome back pic.twitter.com/nMQuwWkpQX — Retired Comrade 🇿🇦 (@SthembisoMkhize) November 19, 2021

KZN based radio station https://t.co/sYt7q0Zf95 — Lindo hlongwa (@onlylindo) November 19, 2021

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author