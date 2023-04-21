Legislature calls for speedy arrest of Soweto child killers

The Gauteng provincial legislature’s portfolio committee on community safety has joined Soweto residents to call for a speedy arrest of the people behind the abduction and murder of two boys.

The committee said it has learnt of the abduction of three learners from Isiseko Primary School Wednesday, which led to two of them being brutally murdered and mutilated.

“Though at this stage the motive of the abduction and gruesome murder is unknown, the committee remains concerned that in this day and age, there are still people in our communities who can still commit such heinous crimes, especially against children who are amongst the most vulnerable in our society,” said the portfolio committee.

It called on law-enforcement agencies to act swiftly and bring those responsible to book through the establishment of a dedicated team of investigators.

“The perpetrators of this gruesome act should be taught the harshest lesson and be made an example that in this country such horrible acts of crime will not be tolerated.”

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and MEC for education Matome Chiloane visited the families of the murdered boys on Thursday evening.

“We are trying to establish the reasons behind this incident and we have no choice but to unleash the state resources that we have at our disposal to ensure that the police do everything in their power to make arrests,” said Lesufi.

Also, read: https://sundayworld.co.za/news/police-resources-will-not-be-spared-in-search-of-boys-killers/

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author