Legoete returns to Luthuli House as ANC greases its PR machine

By Sunday World
The ruling party is alleged to be in the process of removing its national spokesperson and replacing her with Dakota Legoete. / Gallo Images

ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri has rejected nomination to go to parliament amidst allegations that there is a clandestine push to boot her out of Luthuli House after the next elections and replace her with seasoned communicator, Dakota Legoete.

Legoete, who was working with former ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe, this week rejoined the team of NEC national spokespersons at Luthuli House.

Legoete was roped in to help Bhengu-Motsiri, who is said to be struggling to come to grips with the complexities of running the organisation’s department of communications, information and publicity (DCIP).

