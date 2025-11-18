Lepelle Nkumpi Mayor engages traditional leaders prior to Investment Conference

The Mayor of Lepelle-Nkumpi Local Municipality (LNM), Meriam Molala, has convened a strategic engagement session with all traditional leaders within the municipality’s jurisdiction to present a comprehensive development plan aimed at advancing Lebowakgomo, its surrounding communities and all municipal clusters.

The engagement forms as part of the municipality’s preparations for the Municipal Investor Conference, scheduled for November 21 at the Lebowakgomo Civic Centre outside Polokwane where the municipality is expected to conduct a sod-turning ceremony for a mega R7-billion Smart City planned to be built in the area.

“We are looking to make use of the conference to attract investors, unlock new economic opportunities, and accelerate sustainable development across the municipality,” said the mayor.

Traditional leaders first port of call

She said the session with the traditional leaders marks the first phase of a process to develop tailored development plans for each cluster.

“These plans will be crafted collaboratively with traditional leaders to ensure inclusive and community-driven growth.”

“The municipality reaffirmed its commitment to meaningful stakeholder participation, transparency, and collaborative planning. Key development priorities presented include the upgrading and expanding [of] road infrastructure, strengthening local economic activity, and promoting catalytic projects that stimulate investment and job creation,” added Molala.

Molala emphasised the pivotal role of traditional leaders in the municipality’s long-term development agenda, particularly on land-related matters. She encouraged ongoing cooperation to unlock strategic land parcels for development, assuring leaders that the municipality will provide consistent technical support throughout these processes.

Envisaged job creation

Molala confirmed that the new smart city will be constructed on a 160-hectare site situated directly opposite the municipality’s offices. The project is expected to create over 10,000 jobs during and after construction.

“Premier Phophi Ramathuba has urged municipalities to intensify their participation in building the provincial economy and expand initiatives that foster sustainable development. As Lepelle-Nkumpi, we heeded the call and pledged R475-million, demonstrating our dedication to creating a conducive environment for investment.”

The municipality continues to unlock growth through its Business Attraction (BA) development initiatives. These are designed to attract investment, stimulate local economic expansion, and create long-term employment opportunities, she said.

Molala further revealed that the smart city project is expected to attract over 500 new businesses to invest in the area.

