Lerule-Ramakhanya guides Limpopo out of its education doldrums 

By Thando Dlungwane
Limpopo MEC for Education, Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya is proud of her provinces' achievements. / Dept of Education
Limpopo MEC for Education, Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya, has revealed the secret behind the province recording its highest matric pass rate since the 12-year implementation of the national curriculum assessment policy statement (CAPS).  

Lerule-Ramakhanya, the provincial executive committee (PEC) member of the ANC, is confident the province will build on the achievement.  

Speaking on Sunday World Engage, Lerule-Ramakhanya, who has been in the position for 18 months, said improving planning, strengthening communication, holding districts, circuits and principals accountable, and getting education stakeholders to focus on common priorities were among the key focus areas that  
helped her turn the provinces’ fortunes around. 

