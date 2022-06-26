Lesufi is flanked by women on ANC Gauteng leadership contest

As the elective conference of the ANC in Gauteng gains momentum with delegates preparing to vote for the preferred leaders to run the organisation in the province, candidate for provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi has three women on his side vying for top leadership positions.

Lesufi’s camp has the former deputy secretary Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko who is vying to be a deputy secretary.

Another woman who is trusted by Lesufi’s support in Nomathemba Mokgethi who is running for the position of deputy Secretary national congress while Morakane Mosupyoe is vying for the position of being a treasurer.

Insiders in the conference told Sunday World that the vision to have women contesting for top positions in Gauteng is based on the trust and roles women play in the political arena.

“Panyaza is all about working with everyone who is willing to work and believes in women leading from the front. This is the reason his camp has three women pushing for top positions in Gauteng. This is also aimed at empowering women and to get things done properly in the province for the organisation, said a delegate who supports Lesufi.

Lebogang Maile who is going head to head with Lesufi only has one woman, Tasneem Motara who is vying for the position of deputy secretary, while the rest are men.”

“Lebo should see how strategic Panyaza is by fielding women to leadership positions. This is a strategic move that will give Panyaza an opportunity to perform well as he is seen as the person who believes in women empowerment,” said another delegate.

Preparations are well underway for the voting process to commence.

