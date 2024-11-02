‘Lesufi, Maile need to be protected by the masses’

I am very sure that the person who performed the ultimate act of daring, poking the beastliest of predators with a forefinger, lived to tell the story; otherwise, the maxim would have been lost to us.

Panyaza Lesufi, Lebogang Maile and their comrades-in-arms within the Gauteng ANC, have poked the lion in the butt, in a manner of speaking, in their snubbing of the DA regarding their Government of Provincial Unity.

As a result, all hell has broken loose against them and their backers.

And we all must make sure that they live to tell their story.

Freak storm has been unleashed

Four mean forces have now been unleashed on them — the DA, Afriforum, the media, and the ANC SG’s office itself in the person of Fikile Mbalula.

Makgowa a fihlile, go jana le bana ba thari (white men have descended upon the nation and even children of the womb are feeding on each other) and in broad daylight.

Mbalula has taken this battle personally for some strange reason. The ANC is supposed to be the centre of power in that shambolic arrangement, but is it? In the GNU ANC, we, the natives, believe that there are still people who represent our ancient freedom movement, and those who have become Uncle Toms bleating like sheep; the refrain of their song, the colonial-day ‘Ja baas, Ja baas!’

Power in the GNU is the DA

The GNU is a white- and markets-driven organisation whose power rests in the DA. And Lesufi’s rebellion against it, declaring that the Gauteng ANC is not a branch of the DA, has released all the arsenal of the age-old apartheid regime against him and his political confidante, Comrade Lebogang Maile.

Like it is the trend, the foot soldiers of the former colonial regime are the so-called black leaders.

Fikile Mbalula, the ANC S.G., is wearing a crown without jewels and singing for his dinner.

Like his president, he knows that the barking will not only feed him his required three meals a day plus dessert, but will also protect him against all forces now and in the future, like they do to… you know who.

What is the cage of safety for Fikile Mbaula? Madam Zille and her minions, who have the current President wrapped around their finger. Zille has been quoted as saying “no party in the future will win the majority to set up a government” meaning the GNU is the way forward in this country, ad infinitum.

Mbalula positioning himself for a place at future GNU tables

The likes of Fikile have bought into that lie and are readying themselves to reign in that future new world. We need to expose this Zillan lie, which is the new rightist propaganda.

Zille asserts that nobody will ever get a majority. We the blacks remain the majority and that can never or should never be minimised by ideological partitions. She is trying to say that for the ANC to survive, it needs the DA.

The old-age native defeatist maxim again, sehlare sa Mosotho ke lekgowa? Who said for the ANC to survive it needs white, right wing, racist DA? The ANC first needs to bolster and protect the progressive cadres among its ranks, then the people will again have faith in Pixley-ka-Seme’s movement.

ANC can regain support if it does right thing

ANC support has declined because of the current leadership selling the people out, and for that reason only. If they turn around and do the right thing, like the legendary phoenix they can rise up from the ashes.

Mbalula is issuing threats from Luthuli House.

They are suddenly accusing Lesufi and Maile of corruption. They have pulled out the old trick from their bag of witchery and forgotten that their own man (we can only work with Ramaphosa’s ANC) still has Phala Phala Gate hanging over his head, and it is part of their arsenal to hold him to his clandestine promises.

We will not keep quiet

We as Black Forum South Africa, cannot sit back and keep quiet about these things because we advocate for Black solidarity beyond political party lines within the contemporary democratic South Africa. We are running a truth business.

Why are comrades like Lesufi and Maile suddenly on corruption watch?

Why are they suddenly being investigated? The harsh slap in the face of the DA during the setting up of the Gauteng cabinet and the transmogrification of the City of Tshwane Council are the actual reasons. We know they control the media houses and dictate to them what to do and who to rubbish and destroy.

There is no longer journalism in this country, just pipers playing the tune called by the paymasters.

Stellenbosch is coursing through the veins

There is an increasing suspicion among the conscious blacks that Fikile has been to Stellenbosch and has taken a sip of Rupert and Rothschild, a few more sips than the legal limit allows and is now inebriated with their most potent brand, power. Excuse the pun.

Our gains of democracy are ruined if you can imagine a Mbalula presidency, and there is all the money needed in Stellenbosch to make that happen.

Another reason why he is fighting Lesufi and Maile so much is because they have won a battle the national ANC lost, surrendering to the old apartheid regime in the form of the DA-GNU.

Lesufi, Maile are our last hope

By winning that battle, they have raised hope in the people that there is still conscious political leadership in the movement and that the rubbish we are in could still be reversed.

Contrary to Zille’s wishful thinking, which must be reduced to political masturbation, the ANC might still be able to reverse its losses if it does the right thing and stands behind its remnant progressive forces.

Afriforum wants the government to remove Premier Lesufi over poorly run municipalities, as though the people it backs run great municipalities.

Tshwane was under DA rule for eight years, and look at how it turned into a ramshackle. Our capital city is the dirtiest capital in Africa after Lagos. They say Lesufi‘s removal from this critical position is now the only way out. But we all know that the snub on the DA is the only reason. Their selective criticism stinks of blatant partisanism, even racism.

On the other hand, Mbalula’s public support of the GNU is an indicator that he will carry the coalition between the ANC and the DA into the future, his own future. Like his current president, he intends to carve his greatness outside of, even against his own black people.

ANC presidency now decided by markets

Contrary to public opinion, it is very clear right now that the ANC presidency is decided by white monopolists—markets, they call it—and their driving force, the DA.

The ANC presidency that was never decided and sanctioned by this group was that of Jacob Zuma and him alone. That is why they fought him even out of the ANC. And this group alone decides what public opinion is on such matters.

Lesufi, Lebogang Maile, and the entire ANC leadership collective in Gauteng require serious protection by the Black masses of our country, as they represent fundamental hope to Black unity and posterity in contemporary South Africa.

ANC National is not serious about working the ground to escape this situation of GNU that it finds itself in, that is why it keeps quiet when the progressive forces of the ANC in the form of Gauteng are bludgeoned by the enemy. They can’t even raise a voice of defence or protest. By not taking a position they are taking a position, standing with Zille and her minions against their own comrades.

Adv. Kgagudi Morota is the CEO Black Forum South Arica.

