Lesufi to welcome 6 000 new crime prevention wardens

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and MEC for community safety Faith Mazibuko will on Wednesday attend a ceremony to mark the intake of 6 000 new crime prevention wardens in Cullinan, Tshwane.

Earlier this month, the duo presided over fitness tests undergone by the candidates as part of the recruitment criteria. The wardens will be deployed in townships, informal settlements and hostels, which include 361 wards across the province.

According to the provincial government, the recruitment of the wardens forms part of plans to augment the efforts made by the police and metro police departments to intensify a fight against crime and integrate the concept of ward-based policing.

