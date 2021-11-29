Lesufi wishes Swallows could hunt down Gavin

Johannesburg- Swallows FC lifetime president Panyaza Lesufi has expressed a desire to have the club’s former coach Gavin Hunt back at the club if he were available.

Hunt is currently coaching at Chippa United but is on suspension and he is staring down the barrel of the gun after one win, four draws and five losses.

He was placed on “precautionary suspension” and Kurt Leintjies is now acting as the caretaker coach, and won his first match in charge 1-0 against Baroka last Saturday.

Swallows parted ways with coach Brandon “Brakkies” Truter, on Monday.

Lesufi also explained that the reason they were struggling this season was that they had done so well last season.

The Gauteng education MEC was instrumental in the resuscitation of the Beautiful Birds.

Swallows are flirting with relegation and are languishing in 15th place on the Premiership log table.

They need to start collecting points if they are serious about keeping their PSL status at the end of the season.

“Gavin has a proven track record and he did extremely well when he coached Swallows.

“He won a couple of trophies and he understands the culture of the club. But we have a coach and Gavin is still attached to a club,” said Lesufi.

“Tell me which club would not be interested in being coached by Gavin. But I don’t want to create uncertainty within our technical team.

“The problem is that we started slow this season. We are paying the price for last season because we were attracting bigger clubs who came and took our players,” he said.

