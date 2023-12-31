Let us welcome 2024 with strength, courage – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended his warm wishes to all citizens for the year ahead.

In his message, the president reflected on the challenges that defined 2023, offering a message of hope and optimism.

He acknowledged that 2023 has been a year marked by various difficulties that have affected many South Africans.

He highlighted key issues such as unemployment, poverty, crime, gender-based violence, frequent blackouts, and the rising cost of living.

However, amid the adversity, Ramaphosa called on citizens not to lose the hope, emphasising that 2024 brings with it an opportunity for positive change and progress.

He encouraged the nation to draw inspiration from the resilience of its people and the remarkable achievements of its sportsmen and women.

Springboks’ victory

Ramaphosa particularly celebrated the Springboks’ victory in the Rugby World Cup for the fourth time, a testament to the nation’s sporting excellence.

“My fellow South Africans, we have come to the end of another year, 2023 has been a difficult year for many South Africans, yet despite the many challenges that our country is facing, we do have cause for hope and optimism.

“South Africa is a land of heroes, many of them seen and unseen. Our nation’s sportsmen and women made our country proud this year,” Ramaphosa said.

“We were inspired by the Springboks and Rugby World Cup which they won for the fourth time, more than any other nation.”

The president also expressed gratitude to those who work tirelessly to make South Africa a better place.

Loss of life and properties

He appreciated healthcare workers, entrepreneurs, policemen, firefighters, teachers, and religious leaders for their dedication and contributions to the country’s wellbeing.

“We mourn the recent loss of life and properties in floods and fires in our country.

“As we look back on the year that has passed and the challenges it has brought, we must look to the future with hope. We must continue to move forward.

“We must never lose our courage and we must remain determined to leave no one behind. I wish you all a happy and healthy New Year. Let us welcome 2024 with strength and courage.”

