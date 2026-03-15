Letter from the Editor

Dear Reader

In your Sunday World today is a collection of must-read stories, compelling opinion and analysis pieces, laid-back lifestyle and motoring content to unwind to over lunch, and the latest instalment of the never-ending fight at SAFA, the custodian of our national teams.

Johann Rupert, the luxury goods billionaire whose vast asset portfolio includes Richemont – makers of Cartier and Montblanc – has been dealt a blow after a municipality in Mpumalanga won an eight-year legal battle to value his Leopard Creek Golf Estate at R1.3-billion.

Preparations for a Springbok game set for the FNB stadium in September are mired in controversy as suiteholders who lease hospitality suites from the management of the stadium accuse the SA Rugby Union of muzzling them by setting strict terms for the sale of hospitality packages for the highly sought-after encounter.

PAC divisions

Read all about rival factions of the PAC who are preparing to hold competing events to commemorate the 66th anniversary of the Sharpeville Massacre.

Fresh from promoting Nobuhle Nkabane, the controversial former minister of higher education, to the position of deputy chief whip in the National Assembly, the ANC is planning a further reshuffle of portfolio committee chairpersons.

Money and marriage

Are you and your special one thinking of tying the knot? A financial advisor asks if you have discussed money before taking the big leap.

Our respected motoring correspondent Edward Moleke Makwana spends a week taking the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado VX-L across the North West plateau, and finds that comfort and capability can co-exist in a single package.

Cartoonist Yalo puts his hilarious spin on Maj-General Richard Shibiri’s appearance at the Madlanga Commission this past week.

Is SA heading for recession?

In our business pages, leading economists fear a prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz could spike inflation and trigger a recession in SA.

The Principal Executive Officer of the Government Employees Pension Fund reflects on the representation of women on the boards of the Top 100 JSE-listed companies.

Oscar Van Heerden muses on the USA’s Suez Canal moment in Iran.

SAFA’s late night drama

Taisa P Tshuma, an author and socio-political commentator, warns us not to dig up the foundations of South Africa’s democracy.

Lastly, turn to our sports pages for all the drama as the SA Football Association suspended rebel members at a late night meeting held in Sandton.

Happy reading

Caiphus Kgosana, Editor

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