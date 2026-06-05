Libyans block off UN refugee office in protest against migrants

Hundreds of Libyan demonstrators blocked off the office of the UN refugee agency in the capital Tripoli on Thursday during a protest against migrants who have travelled to the country in search of work or passage to Europe.

Since a NATO-backed uprising in 2011, Libya has become a transit route for hundreds of thousands of migrants fleeing conflict and poverty, often in sub-Saharan Africa, with many risking dangerous journeys across the desert or the Mediterranean.

The oil-dependent Libyan ​economy is also a draw for migrants seeking work, and many do menial jobs in sectors including cleaning and construction that Libyans are reluctant to fill.

Migrants blamed for economic woes

Thursday’s was the largest of several recent demonstrations against migrants, who are blamed by some Libyans for social and economic problems that have become more visible during 15 years of conflict and political division in the North African country.

The demonstrators gathered in front of UNHCR’s main office in Tripoli’s Sarraj neighbourhood, chanting slogans such as “No, No to settlement, Libya only for Libyans” and “Get out of Libya, take them all out of Libya.”

They erected tents then brought a truck full of sand and closed the main gate of the building with a barrier, shouting, “The Libyan people have said their word”, and carrying signs reading “No to intruders in our country, take them out.”

Some later marched to the office of the U.N. mission in Libya.

UNHCR did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Libya, with an estimated total population of about 7-million, harbours well over 900 000 migrants, according to the UN.

One of the demonstrators, Ahmad al-Ghasa, said he blamed migrants for break-ins and assaults, and complained that they slept in the streets. “These phenomena were not present in Libyan society before,” he said.

On Wednesday, the acting foreign minister in Libya’s internationally recognised government, Taher al-Baour, said in a TV interview that there was no project “to settle migrants in Libya”.

“Libya is not capable of handling these numbers,” he told the Libya Alahrar channel, adding that Libyans should not blame others for political and security problems leading to higher migrant numbers.

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