Life in jail for a man who assaulted and raped his ex-girlfriend

Nkosomzi Dyosiba, a man who kidnapped and raped his 51-year-old ex-girlfriend, was on Wednesday sentenced to life imprisonment.

The sentence was handed down by the Mdantsane regional court in East London, Eastern Cape.

This after Dyosiba defied a protection order and went to the victim’s residence uninvited.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the 45-year-old convict raped his ex-girlfriend after he forced her to accompany him to his home in March 2022.

NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said: “The court further sentenced Dyosiba to five years for housebreaking with intent to commit assault, five years for kidnapping, and one year for the contravention of the Domestic Violence Act.

“All the sentences will run concurrently with the life sentence for rape.”

While in court, the victim revealed that she instructed Dyosiba to leave as there was a protection order preventing him from being at her premises, but he said the protection order had expired and proceeded to kick the door open.

“He took a spade under the sofa and hit the victim, injuring her on her shoulder, forearm and face. He further forcefully took the victim to his house and raped her.”

The following day, the victim reported the case to the police and was taken to Cecilia Makiwane Thuthuzela care centre for psychosocial intervention and medical examination.

Even though the evidence presented in court showed that Dyosiba was behind the crime, he pleaded not guilty during trial.

