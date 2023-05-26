Life sentence for man who killed ex-partner’s new lover

The gruesome killing of 40-year-old Phako Moshoeu by his 35-year-old girlfriend Nteseleng Augustine Shai’s jealous ex-boyfriend will be accounted for when the perpetrator finally gets to spend his life behind bars.

Thabo Ramantsane, who had earlier had a protection order barring him from contacting and harassing Shai, handed himself over to the police, admitting to the crime.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Ramantsane, 39, did not want to accept that Shai had broken up with him and moved on.

He barged into their house in Wepener, Free State, at night, went into their bedroom and started stabbing both of them.

The high court of South Africa in the Free State has sentenced the jealous ex-boyfriend to life imprisonment.

NPA spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said Ramantsane violated a protection order, stabbed the duo and Moshoeu suffered fatal injuries and died on the scene.

“Ramantsane was further sentenced to 15 years imprisonment after he was convicted of attempted murder of Nteseleng Shai, his ex-girlfriend.

“Shai suffered several stab wounds but managed to escape. She had a protection order against Ramantsane,” said Shuping.

Ramantsane told the court that Moshoeu attacked him and he was defending himself. However, state prosecutor, advocate Ncabakazi Tshefuta told the court that Moshoeu could not have attacked Ramantsane as he was attacked in bed.

“The accused killed the deceased in bed, and he did not have a chance to defend himself. The brazen attack happened in front of children.

“He does not have respect for human life because he did not want to accept that Shai has moved on with her life.

“The only appropriate sentence the court should impose is life imprisonment because he did not advance any substantial and compelling circumstances,” said Tshefuta.

