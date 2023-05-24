Life sentence for man who raped a 17-year-old pregnant girl

The Schweizer Reneke regional court in North West on Tuesday handed down a sentence of life imprisonment to Deon Neo Masetlo, 25, for raping a 17-year-old pregnant girl.

The court further added an additional five years for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Masetlo was declared unfit to possess a firearm and his name will be entered in the register of sexual offenders.

The state prosecutor, Mpho Sephapo, argued that the complainant was 17 and pregnant, urging the court not to deviate from the minimum prescribed sentence of life imprisonment.

NPA Regional Spokesperson Henry Mamothame said: “The NPA welcomes the sentencing on Deon Neo Masetlo after he was found guilty of raping a 17-year-old pregnant girl.”

The conviction stems from an incident that took place on July 20 2018, in Ipelegeng, in Schweizer Reneke.

Masetlo grabbed the girl while he insulted her. He then instructed the girl to accompany him to an unknown location, while they were walking, she tried to escape, however, she fell and injured herself.

Upon discovering that the girl wanted to escape, Masetlo grabbed a knife and threatened her life, she then agreed to walk with him.

On their way, she spotted some people sitting outside in a yard where she attempted to run and plead for help, however, Masetlo followed the girl and threatened some of the men who were reprimanding him.

Mamothame said that Masetlo later assaulted the victim and told the men around that she was the mother of his children. He took her to a house where he repeatedly raped her and gave her permission to leave one morning where she promised to return.

“The matter was reported to the police when she managed to escape, and Masetlo was later arrested and denied bail. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.”

The girl said that she only knew Masetlo by sight as one of the gang members in Ipelegeng.

The Director of Public Prosecutions in the North West province, Dr Rachel Makhari, together with the Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, lauded Mr Sephapo and Warrant Officer Tello Hlatswayo from the SAPS and other role-players in bringing the perpetrator to book.

They highlighted the plight of women as a pandemic that needs to be curbed.

