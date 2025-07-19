Lily Mine recovery plan to cost R18 million, says Premier Mandla Ndlovu

Efforts to recover the remains of three Lily Mine workers trapped underground since 2016 will cost R18 million. This is according to Mpumalanga Premier Mandla Ndlovu — finally putting a figure to the pain that has haunted Barberton and the nation for nearly a decade.

Speaking in the provincial legislature on Thursday, Ndlovu gave the clearest update yet on the efforts to retrieve the bodies of Yvonne Mnisi Pretty Nkambule, and Solomon Nyerende.

The three were trapped inside a container that was used as a lamp control room. The container fell into a sinkhole when the mine collapsed on February 5, 2016. It has never been recovered.

Tireless work

Ndlovu stated that government has been working with various stakeholders to help bring closure to the families.

“Government is still committed to ensuring that the mortal remains of the three, who were entrapped in the bowels of the earth, are recovered,” he said. “We are still in pain following that tragic incident.”

According to Ndlovu, the retrieval will require R18 million in funding.

“The process to retrieve the container requires about R18 million. The mine had collapsed, and experts indicated that the soil in the area was very unstable,” he explained. “It would be dangerous to put more lives at risk by sending rescue teams without proper engineering work at the mine.”

New investor on board

Ndlovu said the mine’s business rescue operator has now secured a new investor. This investor has reportedly accepted the retrieval of the container as part of their mandate.

“They are aware that our main concern as government is the retrieval of the three bodies,” Ndlovu said.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has already issued permission for the mine to reopen. This approval falls under Section 11 of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act.

There has been public outcry over delays in the recovery. Some families and political activists accused government of ignoring [the matter of] the trapped workers.

Ndlovu also responded to claims that government had funded burials for illegal miners or foreign nationals.

“It is not true that we have spent money on foreign nationals nor illegal miners’ burial,” he said. “The issue of Lily Mine is very different.”

Ndlovu said the R18 million will cover engineering work, mine rescue costs and safety precautions.

“We will not relent on the matter until those remains are retrieved,” he said.

The tragedy has haunted the province for nine years. Now, with a clear plan and a price tag, hope is rising again.

