Limpopo artists lambast new liquor sales regulations

Limpopo artists say new liquor trading regulations, which prohibit the sale of alcohol after midnight, is equivalent to hard lockdown rules introduced during the Covid-19.

This week, the department of economic development in Limpopo said it took the decision to reduce the hours after realising that there is no economic value to liquor outlets after midnight.

Limpopo Artists Movement chairman Mphoza Mashabela told Sunday World that they have received complaints from artists from across the province.

He added that they engaged with MEC Rodger Monama to present him with the artists’ frustrations.

“Our artists have a problem with these new regulations. We saw it important to engage with the MEC and we are happy that he has agreed to meet with us. We are very happy for the appointment and hopefully we will reach a solution,” said Mashabela.

“We are very disturbed in the way in which this liquor board came up with this resolution without engaging the industry.

“We are working with artists and they are the ones that are getting bookings at these establishments. We have just come out of Covid-19 devastations, which affected most of us.”

He said the regulations could not have been introduced at a worse time, “because we are headed to the festive season, which is the time when artists get more bookings”.

“Why Limpopo? We are not respected as the entertainment industry. Our local government is supportive of us. This thing is affecting us directly.”

He added that the move is oppressive.

Mashabela is supported by artists in the province including musician Greeco, who said artists should be given a break, as they are trying to rebuild.

“I am also against this move because as entertainers it is shutting us out completely, because most bookings are at night.

“So when they close at midnight, it means that people are leaving, that means we won’t get any bookings,” she said.

Department of economic development spokesperson Zaid Kalla said: “The MEC has announced his intention to officially launch the new Limpopo Liquor Act which amongst other regulations sees liquor outlets, or alcohol trading night facilities close their doors at midnight.

“As a department, we need to admit that we do not witness economic value from liquor outlets midnight.”

