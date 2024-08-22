Limpopo arts agency demands meeting with Arts and Culture MEC

The Limpopo Arts Movement has demanded an urgent meeting with the MEC of Sports, Arts and Culture, Jerry Maseko.

The movement, in a statement issued on Thursday, said they do not approve of the newly established arts and culture council, adding that it is based on favours.

“Some people on the committee list are not even artists, while others are repeating. Steve Kekana used to be the chairperson of the Limpopo Arts & Culture Council and his friends. But he failed to serve the mandate of Limpopo artists.

“We have people living with disabilities, such as Thapelo Nkading, to name a few,” reads the statement.

Creative sector in Limpopo province feels insulted

The movement further stated that the current council committee is a repetition of the previous one. This is an insult to the creative sector in Limpopo province, they said.

“We want to make it clear as LAM Provincial Leaders do not have any interests for serving in that LCC Committee as we have a mandate, which is to protect rights of Limpopo Artists as a union.

“We call on the new MEC of Department of Sports Arts and Culture to take this matter into consideration. Or else we will take it to the Premier of Limpopo, Dr Poppy Ramathuba.”

The movement further stated that young people should be given the platform to lead the sector. It alleges the department was appointing friends of top officials, which is misleading the industry.

“The Department’s head … has failed the industry for a long time now. And we believe it has gone from bad to worse. We need change in the sector, not friends that will block our projects and give us attitude. [As such] we have requested meeting with the MEC. But his office does not take us as a priority, and this attitude will give us a problem.”

