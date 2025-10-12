The Limpopo Arts and Culture Council (LACC), the official statutory body of the Limpopo Department of Sport, Arts and Culture appointed by MEC Funani Maseko, has categorically rejected allegations by the Limpopo Artists Movement (LAM) that it has failed to consult the arts sector \u2014 describing them as misleading, dishonest, and divisive. In a media statement, LACC said LAM\u2019s repeated allegations are not only false but also a deliberate attempt to undermine the inclusive, transparent, and participatory progress made in developing the province\u2019s creative and cultural industries. LACC spokesperson Kenny Mathivha said the Council has, on numerous occasions, extended invitations through its Chairperson, Mpho Mashabela, for LAM to participate in sector consultations and engagements \u2014 just as it does with all other organizations, artists, and cultural stakeholders. \u201cLAM has either ignored these invitations or failed to attend after confirming participation,\u201d said Mathivha. \u201cTogether with the Department, LACC has hosted more than 24 sector consultations across all five districts, attended by senior departmental officials. LAM was invited to all of these engagements but chose not to attend.\u201d Mathivha added that, in drafting the Limpopo Cultural and Creative Industries Strategy \u2014 a comprehensive masterplan for the sector \u2014 LACC issued open invitations for input from all creatives and organizations. LAM no-show\u00a0 \u201cLAM neither made a submission nor attended any of the consultations,\u201d he said. He further explained that LAM was invited on two occasions to participate in discussions about the launch and proposed lineup of the Mapungubwe Festival. \u201cDespite being afforded equal access as other organizations, LAM failed to attend either meeting,\u201d Mathivha said. Mathivha dismissed as false the speculation that the Mapungubwe Festival lineup has already been finalised. \u201cClaims that the lineup for the Mapungubwe Festival has been finalised are not true. The lineup remains under consultation with the industry and has not yet been presented to the MEC for approval,\u201d he said. Open engagement\u00a0 Mathivha added that in his first year in office, MEC Maseko has held over 130 engagements with industry stakeholders \u2014 an unmatched record of accessibility and accountability. \u201cAny claim of non-consultation is therefore dishonest and misleading,\u201d he said. Mathivha urged LAM to respect and participate in established engagement processes like all other organizations and to stop using the media to make baseless attacks on the Department and sector leadership. \u201cLAM should join the collective efforts of practitioners working to build a unified, inclusive, and thriving arts and culture industry in Limpopo,\u201d he said. He emphasized that LACC remains open and willing to engage with any legitimate organization that is committed to constructive dialogue. \u201cHowever, we will not tolerate bullying, intimidation, or special-interest agendas disguised as activism. No individual or organization is above the sector. All artists, leaders, and organizations deserve equal respect, access, and opportunity \u2014 provided they engage in good faith and uphold the protocols that ensure fair and inclusive participation,\u201d Mathivha stated. Mathivha said the LACC\u2019s Renewal and Unity Programme, which has facilitated robust consultations across all districts and sectors, continues to strengthen the collective voice of the industry. \u201cThe final consultation on the 2025 Mapungubwe Festival lineup is scheduled for this week, and LAM, like all other organizations, has been invited to attend. It was never excluded from any part of this process,\u201d he confirmed. In conclusion, Mathivha encouraged LAM to abandon media grandstanding and instead engage meaningfully and constructively with the collective. \u201cThe future of the Limpopo creative sector depends on honesty, unity, and mutual respect \u2014 not opportunism,\u201d he said. Pressed for comment, LAM's Mpho Mashabela said he was still busy with something and promised to come back to us, and he was not back by the time of going to the press. Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content Mail Delivery Subsystem\u00a0<mailer-daemon@googlemail.com> 2:12\u202fPM (3 minutes ago) to\u00a0me