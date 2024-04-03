Limpopo businessman’s killing at tavern prompts manhunt

Police have cast their nets wide in search of culprits linked to the murder of a local businessman on Sunday in Motetema outside Groblersdal, Limpopo.

The man died in a targeted shooting, which left two others wounded.

Businessman allegedly targeted

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said that the preliminary reports show that a 38-year-old businessman was targeted.

“He was socialising with friends near their vehicle outside a tavern in Leeufontein village. An unidentified assailant indiscriminately opened fire on the group. Tragically, the businessman sustained fatal injuries. He succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds on the scene. His companions were promptly transported to a nearby medical facility for urgent treatment,” Ledwaba added.

Police have registered a case of murder. Two charges of attempted murder were also opened in connection with the appalling incident.

The provincial commissioner of police lieutenant-general Thembi Hadebe condemned the incident. She said a dedicated team of investigators is diligently working to apprehend the perpetrator and ensure that justice is served.

Police seeking assistance with information

The South African Police Service made a desperate plead for anyone with information that could aid in the ongoing investigation to come forward. They are urged to assist police by contacting sergeant Raymond Phao. He is the designated investigating officer. His contact numbers are 082 414 6464, or utilise the Crime Stop number 08600-10111.

Ledwaba said alternatively, they can contact the nearest police station or utilise the MySAPSApp. Here they can get assistance to provide information discreetly.

Crime statistics are on the rise

Over 7,000 people were killed in South Africa between October and December 2023. This according to the crime statistics for the second quarter of the year. They were released by Police Minister Bheki Cele in February.

This was an increase of 2% compared to the same period in the previous year. Cele said at the time that most murders took place in KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape, and Gauteng.

“KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, and the Free State must be singled out and commended. They have been …able to register a reduction in the number of people murdered during this period,” Cele said.

A total of 32,229 suspects were arrested for common assault and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. In addition, 4,882 suspects were arrested for murder and attempted murder. And 4,783 suspects were arrested for sexual offence-related crimes. These include rape and attempted rape.

