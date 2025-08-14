Limpopo cop, four inmates die in horrific road accident

A horrific accident in Limpopo on Thursday morning has claimed four lives, one police officer and three inmates — after the police vehicle they were travelling in was involved in an accident.

The South African Police Services’ Head of the Provincial Corporate Communications, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, confirmed the incident.

Cop was transporting inmates to court

“We can confirm that one SAPS member attached to Naboomspruit Police Station as well as four inmates lost their lives in a horrific accident that took place this morning along the Mookgopong road,” he said.

Mashaba said the deceased policeman was transporting 11 inmates from Mokopane, also in the Waterberg District. He was transporting them to court at the Naboomspruit Magistrate’s Court when the accident happened.

He that the seven other inmates who survived the accident with injuries were taken to the nearest hospital.

Mashaba has since sent the messages of heartfelt condolences to the families of the police officers and inmates.

The Department of Transport and Community Safety has advised motorists to avoid R101 Mokopane and Mookgophong. This is due to the same accident, to avoid possible injuries and fatalities.

Road remains closed

“Motorists from Mokopane to Mookgophong are advised to take the N1 from Zebetiela Weighbridge on R101. Mookgophong to Mokopane: Use the Mookgophong on- and off-ramp. Our officers are in both directions to redirect,” said the department in a statement.

Meanwhile, a 41-year-old male suspect was arrested for fraud on Wednesday in Brits. He is to appear before the Northam Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, August 14 2025.

His arrest comes after the complainant from one of the mines in the Northam policing area opened a case of fraud against him. The docket was transferred to the police at the Limpopo Provincial Commercial Crime Investigation unit for further investigations.

Investigations revealed that the suspect applied for a senior position at the mine using fraudulent documents. He submitted a fraudulent blasting certificate in August 2023. He was subsequently arrested for fraud.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content