Limpopo cops nab stepfather for killing lover, raping teenage daughter

In a shocking incident that has shocked the community, police in Bandelierkop, outside Makhado, Limpopo, have arrested a 33-year-old man for the brutal murder of his partner and the rape of her 16-year-old daughter.

The suspect committed the crime on Sunday morning by waking the teenage girl and saying they had to go to the nearby taverns in Mundzedzi village to look for her mother.

The 36-year-old girl’s mother had left the day before, claiming to be heading to a nearby tavern, when the alleged rape occurred.

“After failing to locate the mother, the suspect is said to have allegedly led the girl toward Vleifontein bushes next to the local cemetery, where he allegedly raped her.

“The suspect then instructed the traumatised teenager to return home,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

He added that “the brave victim immediately reported the rape to a community member, who contacted police.”

A case of rape was opened, leading to a manhunt being launched that resulted in the suspect’s arrest.

Epitome of gender-based violence

Ledwaba said during questioning on Monday, investigators discovered that the suspect had murdered the missing woman and disposed of her body in a pit toilet at a local school.

“The body was retrieved with assistance from relevant stakeholders, and the suspect now faces an additional charge of murder,” added Ledwaba.

Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, the police commissioner in Limpopo, expressed outrage at the incident, particularly during Women’s Month.

“This heinous crime embodies the epitome of gender-based violence. A man who was meant to safeguard this family instead turned into their ultimate nightmare,” Hadebe said.

“That he would murder a woman and then rape her teenage daughter shows the depths of depravity we are fighting against.”

She commended the swift police response and the bravery of the teenage rape survivor in reporting the crime.

The suspect remains in police custody and will appear in court soon, facing charges of rape and murder.

