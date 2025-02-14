Limpopo drone pilot spots criminals from the sky

A Limpopo police sergeant has taken an unorthodox route in a concerted effort to track down criminal syndicates in the police’s Operation Vala Umgodi crime prevention strategy.

Morekwana Monyela has proven to be a dedicated and accomplished member of the police service after building a decorated career marked by passion, determination, and an unwavering commitment to serving communities in the province.

Currently deployed at the provincial airwing, Monyela serves as an airborne law enforcement officer and a drone pilot in the high-stakes Vala Umgodi operation, where his skills are essential in combating crime, gathering intelligence, and ensuring public safety.

Monyela’s journey with the South African Police Service began in July 2008 after completing basic training at the Tshwane Police Academy.

Drone pilot training

His early years as a uniformed officer exposed him to the realities of visible policing and support services, providing him with invaluable experience in the field.

However, driven by a deep desire to make a lasting impact, he sought out one of SA Police Service’s (SAPS) most challenging and rewarding environments — the airwing.

Monyela said after completing his studies, specialising in drone pilot training, he quickly proved himself to be a fearless and skilled professional, ready to tackle any challenge in the sky.



“As a drone pilot, I play a pivotal role in operations such as Vala Umgodi, a tactical initiative designed to dismantle criminal activities, especially illicit mining,” he said.

“The use of drones has revolutionised policing by providing real-time aerial surveillance, gathering intelligence, and offering the ability to monitor vast areas that would otherwise be inaccessible.”

Monyela’s expertise in piloting drones enables effective monitoring of criminal activities while significantly reducing the risks to officers on the ground.

His ability to capture critical footage from above ensures swift action, often preventing criminals from fleeing or concealing evidence.

Values of resilience and integrity



In addition to his law enforcement duties, the drone team also supports search and rescue operations, assisting in locating missing persons.

“This proved vital during the recent heavy rains, where the province experienced several drownings, including children,” Monyela said.

“With the assistance of drone pilots, some of the victims were successfully located and retrieved in the most challenging conditions.”



His dedication extends beyond his police work.

“I recently completed an LLB degree, complementing my training and qualifications at the airwing.

“My commitment to lifelong learning and personal growth reflects my drive to constantly improve and make a greater impact in both my professional and personal life.”

Monyela’s unique combination of practical expertise and academic achievement makes him a valuable asset to his colleagues and the broader community.

Despite the demanding nature of his work, Monyela remains grounded.

“I’m a devoted father of two and find strength in the unwavering support of my family. My children inspire me to be a positive role model. I always make sure that I teach them the values of hard work, resilience, and integrity,” he said.

One of sought-after careers

For Monyela, his legacy is not just about professional success but about leaving a lasting example for his children, showing them the importance of service, courage, and dedication.

Whether navigating the skies or patrolling the streets, Monyela’s commitment to ensuring safety and justice for his community remains at the heart of everything he does.

His rare skills have been lauded by provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe and her management.

Hadebe said: “Monyela’s expertise is one of the most sought-after careers in the academic and professional space.

“The SAPS is delighted to have such a skilled drone pilot of Monyela’s calibre. His passion for service is unmatched at this stage.”



Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content