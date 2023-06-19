Limpopo family arrested for farm murder

A family of four is expected to appear before the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court on Monday for a farm murder case.

According to the police report, the family consists of a 42-year-old woman, her 23-year-old son and her two cousins aged 32 and 36 years old.

They allegedly kidnapped, assaulted and murdered Funky Hlongwane at Morarela, on a farm in Sekhukhune District, in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said Hlongwane was at home with a friend on Saturday morning when the accused family barged in, accusing him of theft.

“He was with his friend when the suspects barged in and alleged that he had stolen goats that belonged to the woman, before they kidnapped them.

The suspects took the duo and tied them up in a farm, where they severely assaulted them with several weapons, including a hammer,” said Ledwaba.

The friend was later released while the suspects continued assaulting the deceased.

“The friend managed to report the incident to the police and we rushed to the premises. Upon arrival we found a 35-year-old victim laying down with serious injuries and unable to talk.

The members of the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were summoned to the scene and the victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.”

While police continue with investigations, Limpopo Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, described the incident as senseless and brutal.

“We keep on mentioning that taking the law into your own hands is not a solution, instead it causes unintended results,” Hadebe added.

