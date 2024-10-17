Limpopo farmers losing livestock as they battle severe drought

Communal farmers in some parts of Limpopo say they are urgently seeking government intervention as catastrophic drought continues to claim the lives of their livestock.

Limpopo is a drought-prone province which faces challenges of famine after the winter season.

In recent times, the province received below average rainfall, especially in the north-eastern parts of Vhembe and Mopani regions.

As severe drought persists, the province experienced reduced grazing and water for livestock. This has also negatively impacted the agricultural sector.

Livestock dying in large numbers

Since July, grazing land has turned into an animal cemetery, littered with animal carcasses all over.

In some of the hardest-hit areas, farmers are already forced to sell their livestock below the market value. This just to avoid being left with rotting carcasses.

Murendeni Raliphaswa from Tshaulu village in the Vhembe district said he was forced to sell his six cows. He sold them from herd of 23 cows, just to mitigate the imminent loss of livestock.

“We are counting loses at a worrying rate. And selling some of the cows seems to be the most sensible thing to do. Our livestock is suffering a great deal since water sources have dried up due to sweltering temperatures and lack of rainfall. We are appealing to government to intervene by helping with the recourses they have.” he said.

Commercial farmers have indicated that they are willing to assist small-scale farmers with the little they have. This just to help mitigate the severity of the drought.

Transvaal Agricultural Union trauma fund

Bennie van Zyl from Transvaal Agricultural Union said his organisation was willing to assist those in need from the trauma fund. This can help to buy drought pills and fodder so that they can survive until the first rains come.

The Department of Agriculture and Rural development said it has come up with a contingency plan. The plan aims to assist the drought-affected livestock farmers to rescue the nucleus herd.

Government intervention with R7.2-million already in place

Departmental spokesperson Mosupulogo Mothotse gave details of the intervention. He said an emergency budget of R7.2-million was made available for procurement of emergency livestock feed. This is to assist the affected farmers.

“A total number of 21, 400 x 40kg feed concentrates were procured to assist 1, 784 farmers. However, the situation has not yet improved. And the department continues to monitor the situation. The department requires funding to mitigate this situation. And the first funding will be for purchasing fodder, which will be distributed to the affected farmers.

“The second funding will be used for water infrastructure. It will be supplied to the farmers at which livestock travel longer distances to drink water. The third funding will be used to purchase machines which will be used to convert the cut trees into fodder,” said Mothotse.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content