News

Limpopo got female premier but work cut out for her

By Sunday World
Ramathuba rises to power
Phophi Ramathuba is not necessarily new to the echelons of power, having served as MEC for health.

Limpopo finally got its first woman premier after a succession of men occupied the hot seat since 1994.

Phophi Ramathuba, a qualified medical doctor, is not necessarily new to the echelons of power, having served as MEC for health, a position in which she served with aplomb, making her a public favourite for the premiership in the run-up to the 2024 general elections.


But she has her work cut out for her, particularly in a province beset by challenges including high levels of poverty and underdevelopment.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.