Limpopo got female premier but work cut out for her

Limpopo finally got its first woman premier after a succession of men occupied the hot seat since 1994.

Phophi Ramathuba, a qualified medical doctor, is not necessarily new to the echelons of power, having served as MEC for health, a position in which she served with aplomb, making her a public favourite for the premiership in the run-up to the 2024 general elections.

But she has her work cut out for her, particularly in a province beset by challenges including high levels of poverty and underdevelopment.

