Limpopo government warns liquor outlets to stick to trading hours

The liquor licence holders who operate after two or four in the morning have been warned by the Limpopo economic development, environment, and tourism department to be mindful of their operating hours or risk the wrath of the law.

Through its spokesperson, Zaid Kalla, the department issued a strong warning that no liquor outlet licence holders are allowed to operate after two in the morning.

Every liquor licence specifies the operating hours for each licence holder, and all establishments must follow those hours, reads the statement.

“The Limpopo Liquor Board may impose penalties, including the suspension or cancellation of liquor licences, for violations such as trading outside of permitted hours, selling alcohol to minors, creating public nuisances, and failing to display required documentation,” Kalla stated.

Additionally, Kalla has made it clear that in cases where traders have flagrantly broken the law, the Liquor Appeal Tribunal will not overturn the board’s decision.

“Only license holders categorised as ‘entertainment’ are permitted to operate until 4am, and such provision is also clearly stated on their licenses,” Kalla added

Alcohol contributes to GBV

The Limpopo Liquor Act of 2009 defines “entertainment” as a location that offers entertainment in the form of a theatre, movie theatre, dance hall, sports centre, casino, or location where lawful gambling is conducted.

According to Rodgers Monama, the then MEC for economic development, Limpopo changed its liquor operating hours in August 2024 in an effort to decrease incidents of child abuse and gender-based violence (GBV), among other things.

“Alcohol is a contributing factor in GBV, child abuse, community instability, trauma incidents, rape, and other crimes in the province,” Monama said at the time.

Citing that the decision would negatively impact their businesses, the Limpopo Liquor Traders Association (LLTA) rejected it.

The Central Drug Authority criticised the LLTA’s rejection, stating at the time that “the claim by liquor dealers that trading hours regulations will hurt their businesses ignores the broader societal cost of unregulated alcohol availability”.

South Africa has one of the highest per capita alcohol consumption rates in the world, with concerning ramifications for economic productivity, public safety, and health.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content