Limpopo Health MEC calls for tougher action against GBV at funeral of slain cousins

Limpopo MEC for Health, Dieketseng Mashego, has called on the country’s justice system to tighten law enforcement against gender-based violence (GBV) during the emotional funeral service of the slain cousins, Baleseng and Tshiamo Moramaga, held on Saturday at Luckau Village outside Groblersdal.

The two young women were brutally murdered in Mamelodi East, Pretoria, last weekend, in a crime that has sent shockwaves across the country.

Addressing thousands of mourners — including local councillors from the Elias Motsoaledi Municipality — Mashego urged communities to stand united in protecting women and children from violence and brutality.

“The provincial government is committed to the fight against gender-based violence. These heinous acts have no place in our society,” said Mashego.

She expressed the provincial government’s solidarity with the grieving Moramaga family and the broader community, emphasizing that no family should ever have to endure such pain.

“We stand with the family and the community during this difficult time. Justice must prevail,” she added.

Call for justice

Family representatives, Edward Moramaga who is the cousins’ uncle, has also called for justice to the murders.

“As a family, we will never get closure until we hear the news that the suspect has been given a severe sentencing,” said the 68-year-old Moragamaga.

The victims, Baleseng (21) and Tshiamo (22), were shot and killed in the early hours of Sunday morning in Mamelodi East. Their lifeless bodies were discovered on the ground not far from where they were last seen.

A day after the grim discovery, police arrested 38-year-old Tebogo Mnisi, a bouncer at a local tavern where the two young women had reportedly been seen partying the previous night.

According to Gauteng Police spokesperson, Colonel Lumka Mahanjana, Mnisi was arrested at a garage on Solomon Mahlangu Drive on Monday, following intensive investigations.

Court appearance

Mnisi appeared briefly before the Mamelodi Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, where he abandoned his bail application. He faces two counts of premeditated murder, attempted murder of Desmond Senong in Mahube Valley Extension 17, possession of an unlicensed firearm, and possession of unlawful ammunition.

Mahanjana confirmed that the case has been postponed to January 19, 2026, for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has strongly condemned acts of gender-based violence and femicide, reaffirming its commitment to ensuring that perpetrators face the full might of the law.

“The NPA stands firm against gender-based violence and will continue to pursue justice for victims and their families,” said the authority in a statement.

