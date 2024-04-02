Limpopo hires more than 300 healthcare professionals, experts

The department of health in Limpopo has hired around 300 medical experts in an effort to improve and fortify the province’s delivery of healthcare services.

This comes after more than 800 unemployed doctors nationally marched to voice their dissatisfaction with the nation’s healthcare system.

Unemployed doctors plight attended to

Responding to the frustrated doctors in February, Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla said government is working tirelessly to ensure that unemployed doctors who want to join the public service are placed by April 1, 2024.

On Tuesday, Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba presided over the welcoming of 333 healthcare professionals. These include medical officers, professional nurses, pharmacists, occupational therapists and clinical psychologists. Also diagnostic radiographers, and Emergency Management Services station managers.

Ramathuba emphasised the importance of understanding the principles of public service and the “Batho Pele” programme.

Positive sign for the country

She said having a large number of medical doctors was supposed to be a positive story. This because it was a sign that the country has managed to produce healthcare professionals. However, it turned out to be a negative one as most doctors were left unemployed.

“Last year we told the medical doctors in senior management that we are anticipating a serious problem in 2024. Because the… number of doctors who were doing community service were more than the available posts. The issue was ‘how do we avoid that without going to the national treasury?’ Because they had already indicated that they don’t have money,” said Ramathuba.

Career prospects, growth path

Motivating the doctors, Ramathuba said even though their employment commences today, the officials can be anything they want.

“I will also pray for you, so that you grow in your career. You’re starting today as a permanent employee, you can grow faster. Whether you become a manager, a specialist medical doctor or a nurse manager,” she added.

Limpopo follows the Free State province, which appointed 61 medical doctors in March.

