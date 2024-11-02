Limpopo ‘insurance scam cop who killed nine people’ abandons bail

A Limpopo cop who is accused of the serial murder of at least nine people in a life insurance scam and her two co-accused have abandoned their bid for bail.

Sergeant Rachel Raesetja Shokane-Kutumela initially said the state should grant her bail. Her reason was because she is suffering from sugar diabetes. As such, cannot survive without medication and her specific diet. She pleaded not guilty to 31 counts of charges ranging from premeditated murder to fraud and money laundering.

In her mitigation, Shokane-Kutumela said the state should have mercy on her. This because since she has three minor children, the youngest being eight months old.

When she appeared in the Polokwane magistrate’s court on Thursday, she denied being the mastermind behind the mysterious deaths of nine people, among them her blood relatives.

Initially denied charges, begged for mercy

Shokane-Kutumela and her co-accused, her elder sister Anna Shokane and her daughter, Modjadji Flora Shokane, are facing charges under the Schedule 6 of the Criminal Procedure Act.

On Friday, the trio abandoned their bail application. This was a day after telling prosecutor advocate Kgaogelo Lekoloane that the state does not have a strong case against them

Sunday World has learnt that on Thursday night, the accused hastily requested a meeting with their lawyers. They informed them of their abandonment decision.

This was contrary to what Shokane-Kutumela’s firm posture before chief magistrate Godfrey Netshiozwi on Thursday. They had insisted that the state lacks evidence in the charges. However, their lawyer, advocate Moses Manthata, later said the state has compelling evidence against their clients.

Shokane-Kutumela is accused of preying on unsuspecting destitute families and mentally ill people. She allegedly took out insurance on their lives, and then claim payouts after their mysterious deaths.

Claims policies were taken in good faith

“I took out these insurance policies and accidental death covers because I wanted to give my loved ones decent funerals. After their deaths, I made sure that I contribute generously for burial costs. And in some cases, bought tombstones. I had the right to claim insurance payouts because I was the one who was paying for them monthly,” she said.

The payouts were made through various service providers. These include ABSA, Standard Bank, Capitec, Hollard, Sanlam, King Price and First National Bank. Assupol, Old Mutual, Onelife, and Clientele.

Shokane-Kutumela allegedly orchestrated the murder of Sydney Noko Montja, one of her ex-lovers, on October 21, 2021.

‘Insured ex for R1,5m, donated only R10k for his burial’

She received a payout of R1.5-million. But she contributed a meagre R10,000 towards Montja’s burial.

She allegedly then deposited R500, 000 into Flora’s bank account to buy a Range Rover and Landrover Cruiser. Each were valued at R250, 000, at an auction in Gauteng.

She admitted to having transferred large sums of money into the accounts of Anna and Modjadji on several occasions.

“As someone who is technologically challenged, I chose to transfer these monies into the bank accounts of my sister. This so that she could buy things on my behalf in Gauteng. I also transferred money into my daughter’s accounts. So that she could buy herself personal needs as a grown woman and also pay for her tuition fees,” she said.

Shokane-Kutumela said some of the charges against her were only mentioned during her arrest. This was done by captain Keshi Mabunda on October 10 at her workplace, Senwabarwana police station.

Denies planning deaths

“I have never planned anyone’s death. All I did was to open insurance policies and life covers for them. I did that out of the goodness of my heart. Some of the people I’m accused of murdering, I have never met them in my life,” she said.

During her bail application, Lekoloane reminded her that she faces serious charges. And this could put the lives of other people she insured and state witnesses in jeopardy.

“I don’t know any of the state witnesses, so there won’t be any altercation between me and anyone. And I understand the law. That is why even though I knew that I was been investigated before my arrest, I never threatened anyone. Should the state grant me bail, I promise to cooperate and attend my court appearances,” said Shokane-Kutumela.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content